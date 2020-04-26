Everton ‘appalled’ by Moise Kean’s lockdown party

Striker filmed himself with guests at his house in breach of government guidelines

Moise Kean hosted a party at his house despite social distancing guidelines. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton have labelled Moise Kean’s actions “unacceptable” after he flouted coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The striker filmed himself partying at home with guests in a breach of social distancing regulations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kean, who joined from Juventus for a reported £24million (€27.4m) last summer, is likely to face disciplinary action.

A club statement read: “Everton Football Club was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first team player ignored Government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

“The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.

“Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the Government guidelines — including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home — through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.

“The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them.”

Kean is the latest Premier League player to flout the rules after Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker were forced to apologise for breaching the restrictions while Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko said sorry after training together last week.

The 20-year-old has failed to impress in his debut season in England, scoring just once in 26 games for the Toffees.

