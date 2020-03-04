Eric Dier ‘did something we professionals cannot do’

Eric Dier has been involved in a physical confrontation with a Tottenham supporter after his side’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich on Wednesday.

The England midfielder scored a penalty in the shootout but saw Spurs go down 3-2 to Daniel Farke’s side after Gedson Fernandes missed the final spot kick. But all the attention at the post-match press conference centred on the actions of Dier, who was pictured on social media seeming to trade blows with one fan after climbing into the stand behind the goal after they apparently had a disagreement with his brother.

“This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. But we as professionals cannot do what he did,” admitted Mourinho.

So Eric Dier just launched passed me at #TottenhamHotspur game against #Norwich to launch into a fan. Make of that what you will @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/4HVz1fm6t4 — insert title (@queercatholic1) March 4, 2020

“I think Eric did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your younger brother.”

Asked if Spurs would be taking action against Dier, he added: “If the club does that I will not agree, but he did wrong.”

- Guardian