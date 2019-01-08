English FA investigating Wayne Hennessey alleged Nazi salute incident

The 31-year-old Crystal Palace goalkeeper has denied he was making such a salute

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey during his team’s FA Cup third round match at Selhurst Park. Photograph: PA

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey during his team's FA Cup third round match at Selhurst Park. Photograph: PA

 

The English Football Association is looking into the incident which led Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to deny making a Nazi salute, according to reports in the UK.

Wales international Hennessey appeared to be making the gesture in a picture posted on Instagram by Palace’s German midfielder Max Meyer as the players celebrated their FA Cup win against Grimsby on Saturday night.

Hennessey is seen in the background of a group photograph posted on Meyer’s Instagram story, which has subsequently expired.

The 31-year-old has denied he was making such a salute, claiming on Twitter that he was calling out to the person taking the photograph.

“Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team mates and we had a group photograph,“ Hennessey wrote.

“I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry.

“It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute.

“I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace Wayne.”

Nevertheless the FA is looking into the matter along with Crystal Palace. Hennessey was recalled to the starting line-up for the third-round tie against Grimsby and he played the full 90 minutes. The south London club won 1-0 courtesy of Jordan Ayew’s late header.

