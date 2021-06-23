Egypt confident Salah will push Liverpool for Olympics release

Under Fifa rules clubs are under no obligation to release their players for Olympics

With Mohamed Salah set to be on duty at the African Nations Cup in January it is understood Liverpool are unwilling to sanction another absence for the Olympics. File photograph: Mohsen Nabil/Getty Images

With Mohamed Salah set to be on duty at the African Nations Cup in January it is understood Liverpool are unwilling to sanction another absence for the Olympics. File photograph: Mohsen Nabil/Getty Images

 

Egyptian Football Association president Ahmed Megahed claims Mohamed Salah will push Liverpool to allow him to play in the Olympics despite the club turning down their request for him to be released.

With the forward set to be on duty at the African Nations Cup in January it is understood the club are unwilling to sanction another absence — especially during such a pivotal period in pre-season.

The Olympics in Tokyo run from July 22nd until August 7th, a week before the start of the Premier League campaign, and Liverpool do not view it as being in their best interests to allow the 29-year-old to attend.

Under Fifa rules clubs are under no obligation to release their players for the Olympics.

Megahed said Salah would make one last appeal to be allowed to join up as one of their three over-age players allowed in the squad.

“I do not want to say that it is impossible for Salah to participate in the Olympics, but it is difficult,” he told Egyptian broadcaster ONTimeSport.

‘Salah agreed to lead the Olympic team during the last camp of the Egyptian team.

“We contacted Liverpool to allow Salah to join the Olympic team, and they said they were waiting for the approval of the technical staff.

“In the end, Liverpool refused the request because they do not want to lose the player at the beginning of the season, as well as next January with the Africa Cup of Nations, which will keep him from participating in the English Premier League matches.

“We spoke with Salah again, and he told us that he will make a new attempt with the technical staff of his team, to resolve the matter, and within the next two days he will find a way.”

Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino, who spent the second half of last season on loan, was also not selected as one of Japan’s over-age (24-plus) players while new signing Ibrahima Konate is also expected to be available for the start of pre-season on July 12th as the club have turned down a request from France.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.