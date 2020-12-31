Edinson Cavani given three-match ban for social media post

Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three games, fined £100,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a misconduct charge relating to his use of the word “negrito” in a social media post in November.

The FA said: “A comment posted on the Manchester United FC striker’s Instagram page was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1. The post also constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

Cavani will miss Friday’s Premier League game against Aston Villa, the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City and the FA Cup third-round tie against Watford, all at Old Trafford. He will be available again for when Manchester United play Burnley on January 12th which will be their game in hand on Liverpool.

United said in a statement: “As he has stated, Edinson Cavani wasn’t aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologised for the post and to anyone who was offended.

“Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, the FA and the fight against racism in football. While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent regulatory commission was required to impose a minimum three-game suspension.

“The club trusts that the independent regulatory commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post.”

United hope the fine will be used by the FA for anti-racism projects and initiatives. It is understood “negrito” is a nickname of the friend messaged by Cavani. –Guardian