Edinson Cavani could face three match ban after FA charge

Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for using the word “negrito” on Instagram in November and the Manchester United striker could be banned for three matches if found guilty.

The 33-year-old has to respond by January 4th, after his swift removal of the post and apology proved insufficient to avoid a charge.

An FA statement said: “Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on 29 November 2020. It is alleged that, contrary to FA Rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United FC player’s Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute. It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an ‘Aggravated Breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

United said: “Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism and we will continue to work with the FA – along with other governing bodies and organisations, and through our own campaigns – in that regard.

“We note the FA decision today to charge Edinson Cavani for his social media reply to a friend’s message of congratulations following the Southampton game. Edinson and the club were clear that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind the message, which he deleted and apologised for as soon as he was informed that it could have been misconstrued. The player and the club will now consider the charge and respond to the FA accordingly.”

The post was published after United’s 3-2 win at Southampton, the visitors having been 2-0 behind at the interval. After entering as a half-time substitute, Cavani scored twice, including the added-time winner. He responded to a follower’s congratulations on Instagram by writing “gracias negrito!” – Guardian