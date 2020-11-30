Edinson Cavani could face ban as FA investigate Instagram post

Uruguayan striker replied to a follower saying ‘gracias negrito!’ on Sunday evening

The English FA are to investigate a social media post made by Edinson Cavani.Photograph: Adam Davy/Getty

The English Football Association will look into a social media post made by Edinson Cavani that could land the Uruguayan in hot water.

The striker inspired Manchester United’s comeback 3-2 victory over Southampton with two goals after coming off the bench.

Replying to a message of congratulations on Instagram, Cavani used the Spanish term ‘negrito’, which translates as ‘black’.

United stressed that the word was clearly used in an affectionate manner and has different connotations in South America, where Cavani is from.

The club said the 33-year-old had been made aware such terms are viewed as offensive in the UK and he subsequently deleted the post.

The FA, which is aware of the matter and will investigate, issued guidelines ahead of this season clamping down on racist and discriminatory language and behaviour, with offences on social media carrying a minimum three-game ban.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Dele Alli of Tottenham were both suspended for one match last season after posts that breached FA guidelines.

