Edinson Cavani a major concern for PSG’s clash with Man United

Tests have revealed that the Uruguayan striker has damaged a tendon in his hip

Updated: about a minute ago

Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani could miss the Champions League clash with Manchester United on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani could miss the Champions League clash with Manchester United on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images

 

Edinson Cavani could miss Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash with Manchester United due to a hip injury.

The Uruguay international striker appears to be a major injury concern for Tuesday’s trip to Old Trafford after suffering the injury on Saturday.

Cavani appeared to hurt himself while scoring a penalty in PSG’s 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Bordeaux and he was substituted straight afterwards.

Tests have revealed he has damaged a tendon in his hip but the French champions have not put a timescale on how long Cavani could be out.

An update on PSG’s official website said: “Medical examinations have revealed an injured tendon in Edinson Cavani’s right hip.

“The treatment of this injury and the length of his unavailability will depend on the evolution of the injury over the coming days.”

The news is another blow for PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, who is already without Neymar for both legs of the last-16 Champions League tie due to a metatarsal injury.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.