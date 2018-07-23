East Fife 4 Forfar 5 funny scoreline finally finds fame

The perfect soccer scoreline comes to pass in Scotland after penalties
James Alexander Gordon: football geeks are at last able to savour the mythical scoreline with which he will always be associated

James Alexander Gordon: football geeks are at last able to savour the mythical scoreline with which he will always be associated

 

“East Fife 4, Forfar 5”, regarded by some as the perfect soccer scoreline due to its rhyming nature and rhythmic intonation when spoken out loud, came to pass on Sunday - in a fashion.

East Fife hosted Forfar Athletic in Scottish League Cup Group B and the teams could not be separated after 90 minutes as the match finished at 1-1.

The resulting penalty shootout produced the score that has been associated with both clubs since broadcaster James Alexander Gordon read the classified results on the BBC.

Many had wanted to hear Scotsman Gordon say “East Fife 4, Forfar 5” in his famous dulcet tones as the parody scoreline between the Scottish sides featured regularly in the routines of British comedian Eric Morecambe as a send up of the live scores on BBC.

But the only time the result occurred was in the 1964 Scottish second division campaign, 10 years before Gordon began reading the results.

Gordon died in 2014 but fans and football geeks were at last able to savour the mythical scoreline with which Gordon will always be associated.

Gordon, who was 78, possessed one of the best known and best loved of voices on British radio. For almost 40 years, he was the man whom generations of football fans heard reading the Saturday afternoon football results on Sports Report, first on BBC Radio 2 and more recently on 5 Live, and to an audience around the globe through the World Service.

His voice became synonymous with the programme as a variety of presenters, among them Peter Jones and Des Lynam, read out the day’s headlines before adding: “But first, a full check of today’s classified football results, read as always by James Alexander Gordon.”

Gordon, or “Jag” as he was affectionately known, developed a style all his own. “Manchester United, ” he would say with an eager upwards inflection suggesting the home side had won, before adding “five”. Then he lowered his voice to indicate bad news for the next team: “Liverpool, nil.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.