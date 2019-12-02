Dunphy, Brady and Giles to head Premier Sports coverage of midweek matches

Eamon Dunphy, Liam Brady and John Giles will front the punditry for this week’s round of Premier League matches, all of which are live on Premier Sport in Ireland.

The 10 games this week – spread between Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – and the 10 games on Stephen’s Day and December 27th were bought by Amazon Prime before the season began in their first foray into English football.

However, viewers in the Republic of Ireland cannot view them via Amazon Prime and instead must watch on Premier Sports which is available via the Sports Extra pack offered by Sky. Customers wishing to add the pack – which also includes BT Sport – can do so for €10 extra for the first six months if they are already Sky Sports customers while non-Sky Sports customers can sign up for €34 per month.

Dunphy, Brady and Giles will debut for the meeting of Burnley and Manchester City on Premier Sports 1 on Tuesday at the later kick-off time of 8.15pm.

On the same night Crystal Palace will meet Bournemouth with a 7.30pm kick off on Premier Sports 2.

On Wednesday the pick of the action is José Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 7.30pm on Premier Sports 2 while Liverpool and Everton meet in the Merseyside derby at 8.15pm on Premier Sports 1.

All four of the other live matches on Wednesday will be on the red button on Premier while on Thursday Sheffield United take on Newcastle United at 7.30pm on Premier Sports 2 and Arsenal meet Brighton on Premier Sports 1 at 8.15pm.