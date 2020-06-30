Derby defender Andre Wisdom in hospital after being stabbed

Former Liverpool player is in a stable condition after suffering an ‘unprovoked attack’

Andre Wisdom of Derby County was stabbed and robbed on Monday. Photo: James Williamson/AMA

The former Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom is in hospital after being stabbed and robbed during a street attack.

The Derby County defender is in a stable condition and expected to make a full recovery. He could leave hospital within the next two days. Wisdom was attacked in Liverpool on Saturday.

The 27-year-old will not be available for Derby’s Championship match against Preston North End at Deepdale on Wednesday night.

Derby issued a statement which confirmed the attack: “Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery. He sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital. The club will focus its efforts on supporting Andre and his family.”

Wisdom came through Liverpool’s academy and made 14 appearances for their first team. He signed for Derby in 2017 after a series of loan spells at clubs including West Brom, Norwich and Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

