Declan Rice: pressure eased on relegation threatened West Ham

Declan Rice admitted his relief at the “stress” of trying to salvage West Ham’s place in the Premier League being temporarily lifted by the coronavirus-enforced suspension of football in this country.

The top-flight has been indefinitely put on hold because of the pandemic and scrutiny about whether the 2019-20 season will be able to be completed in the coming months is intensifying.

West Ham went into the hiatus last month level on points with 18th-placed Bournemouth with nine fixtures remaining and while Rice admitted to missing his team-mates, the England midfielder can see some upside to the break even if he is ready for a return to action.

“It’s tough because I am used to seeing my team-mates, going out every day, to have that taken away from you is really tough,” the 21-year-old told Sky Sports.

“On a nicer scale of it, it is nice with the position we are in at West Ham, not to feel the pressure of having to go out and play for three points every week.

“It’s nice from that perspective not to have that stress, but we just want to get back to it now.”

The relegation threatened London club and their manager David Moyes have been among the more vocal clubs questioning a resumption to the league.