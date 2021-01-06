Dean Henderson and Victor Lindelof both start against City

Dean Henderson and Victor Lindelof came into the Manchester United side taking on Manchester City in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

David De Gea and Eric Bailly dropped out of the side that beat Aston Villa in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.

City also plumped for two alterations as Riyad Mahrez and Fernandinho replaced Bernardo Silva and Rodri. Kyle Walker is among the City substitutes.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to make it fourth time lucky by reaching his first final as manager of the club when Pep Guardiola leads his side to an empty Old Trafford tonight. Last year they were beaten by City at the same stage of the Carabao Cup, while they lost their FA Cup semi-final to Chelsea and to Sevilla in the last four of the Europa League.

Man United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Martial.

Subs: De Gea, Bailly, Mata, Telles, Tuanzebe, James, Matic, Van de Beek, Greenwood.

Man City: Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Subs: Trafford, Walker, Jesus, Aguero, Rodrigo, Mendy, Nmecha, Harwood-Bellis, Mbete.