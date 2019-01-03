De Bruyne on bench for Man City as Milner returns for Liverpool

Aymeric Laporte to fill left-sided defensive role for City at Etihad stadium

James Milner has returned to the Liverpool team to take on Manchester City at the Etihad stadium. Photograph: Geoff Caddick/AFP/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne was named on the bench while Aymeric Laporte filled the problematic left-back spot for Manchester City’s crunch Premier League clash with leaders Liverpool at the Etithad stadium.

Playmaker De Bruyne was passed fit after a muscular problem while Laporte moved from central defence in the absence of the suspended Fabian Delph and injured Benjamin Mendy.

Captain Vincent Kompany started while manager Pep Guardiola preferred Danilo at right back to Kyle Walker. Sergio Agüero led an attack featuring David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling.

Liverpool made two changes from the side which thrashed Arsenal 5-1 on Saturday.

Fit-again James Milner returned to the team alongside Jordan Henderson, the second change, and Georginio Wijnaldum as manager Jürgen Klopp reverted to 4-3-3. It meant Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri dropped to the bench.

Nine of the players who were in the team which beat City 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final second leg victory at the Etihad in April were present again, with the only two absentees on-loan goalkeeper Loris Karius and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is still recovering from knee surgery.

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Danilo, Stones, Kompany, Laporte; B Silva, Fernandinho, D Silva; Sterling, Agüero, Sane.

Subs: Walker, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Muric.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Mignolet, Shaqiri.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

