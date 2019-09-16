David De Gea signs new Manchester United contract

Spanish goalkeeper has agreed four-year deal keeping him at Old Trafford until 2023

David De Gea has signed a new long term contract with Manchester United. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA

David De Gea has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, the Premier League club have announced.

De Gea, 28, who had been linked with a return to Spain with Real Madrid for several seasons, has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal.

“David De Gea has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, keeping him at the club until at least June 2023,” United said on their official website. “There is an option to extend for a further year.”

De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has made 367 appearances for the club.

De Gea said: “It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour.

“Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together.”

De Gea has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League since arriving at Old Trafford.

The Spain international added: “I still feel that I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club’s tradition of success and reward our fans for their support.

“I am committed to continue repaying the fans for all of the care that they’ve shown me during the good times and the bad.”

