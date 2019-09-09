David De Gea ready to sign new contract at Manchester United

David de Gea is close to finally agreeing a new contract with Manchester United. The goalkeeper is on the verge of completing the details on terms in the region of the £290,000-a-week basic earned by Paul Pogba and the Spaniard expects to sign soon, it is understood.

De Gea is out of contract next summer so a new deal would allow United to protect an asset whose market price would rise to at least £80m.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was charged, in part, with convincing key players that their future remained at United when appointed caretaker manager last December.

Anthony Martial signed again for the long term in January and should De Gea follow this would be viewed as further success by the club hierarchy. The Spain international joined United in the summer of 2011. – Guardian