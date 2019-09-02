Daryl Murphy joins Bolton Wanderers after Forest contract cancelled

Irish striker one of nine players to join League One side before transfer window closes

Daryl Murphy has left Nottingham Forest to join Bolton Wanderers. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Daryl Murphy has left Nottingham Forest to join Bolton Wanderers. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

 

Republic of Ireland striker Daryl Murphy has signed for Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season after the remainder of his contract at Nottingham Forest was cancelled to facilitate the move.

The 36-year-old scored six times in 32 appearances for the Championship club last season but had not featured since the summer under new manager Sabri Lamouchi. The new owners of Bolton have been frantically assembling a new squad after having saved the club from liquidation last week, signing nine players before the League One transfer window closed on Monday.

Elsewhere, a number of Irish players went out on loan in order to secure more regular first-team football. Jimmy Dunne and Conor Shaughnessy have moved from Burnley to Fleetwood Town and Leeds United to Mansfield Town respectively. Dylan Connolly has joined Bradford from AFC Wimbledon until the end of the season and Ryan Delaney has joined Wimbledon from Rochdale.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.