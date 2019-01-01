Daryl Murphy and Forest consign Leeds to a second straight defeat

Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds suffered a second successive defeat as they went down 4-2 at Nottingham Forest and had defender Kalvin Phillips sent off.

Jack Colback gave Forest the lead after just five minutes.

Leeds were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when Phillips was shown a straight red card for a foul on Adlene Guedioura.

Substitute Jack Clarke equalised on 52 minutes, before Ezgjan Alioski put Leeds 2-1 ahead on 64 minutes.

However, Colback swiftly made it 2-2 just a minute later before Daryl Murphy headed in a third Forest goal on 72 minutes.

Ben Osborn added a fourth after 76 minutes to ease the pressure on Forest boss Aitor Karanka.

Norwich cut the gap at the top to two points after they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Brentford.

Defender Julian Jeanvier headed the Bees in front on 22 minutes.

Swiss centre-back Timm Klose equalised with seven minutes left from a corner.

Sheffield United moved up to third place, two points behind Norwich, after they won 3-0 at Wigan.

David McGoldrick put the Blades in front on 40 minutes.

Mark Duffy added a second in the 48th minute, with Billy Sharp scoring a third on 54 minutes.

West Brom drop to fourth, a point behind Sheffield United, after they went down 2-1 at Blackburn.

Charlie Mulgrew scored direct from a corner to put Rovers ahead on 52 minutes, and Bradley Dack fired in another five minutes later.

Jay Rodriguez pulled a goal back for the Baggies from the penalty spot on 63 minutes.

West Brom finished with 10 men after substitute Jake Livermore was dismissed for violent conduct.

Hull followed up their win over Leeds by thrashing Bolton 6-0.

Poland midfielder Kamil Grosicki put the home side ahead on 29 minutes, with Brazilian Evandro adding a second after 62 minutes.

Just a minute later, Grosicki got on the scoresheet again, with Chris Martin swiftly adding a fourth goal on 67 minutes.

Winger Jarrod Bowen scored a fifth for the rampant hosts in the 76th minute, with substitute Nouha Dicko heading in number six late on.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Ipswich lost 3-2 at home against Millwall.

Teenager Jack Lankester put Town in front after just two minutes with his first senior goal.

Shane Ferguson equalised with a penalty on the hour and Lions defender Jake Cooper gave them the lead on 68 minutes. Tom Elliott added a third on 76 minutes.

Ipswich substitute Kayden Jackson scored a late consolation.

Play-off rivals Middlesbrough and Derby drew 1-1.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson gave the Rams the lead on two minutes. Jordan Hugill headed an equaliser for the hosts on 52 minutes.

On-loan Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham scored twice as Aston Villa drew 2-2 against QPR.

Abraham headed Villa into the lead on 21 minutes, his 15th goal of the season.

Luke Freeman fired QPR level with a fine long-range strike on 41 minutes and Eberechi Eze made it 2-1 on 57 minutes following a counter-attack.

With 15 minutes left, Abraham equalised.

New Reading boss Jose Gomes suffered another defeat as Swansea ran out 4-1 winners at the Madejski Stadium.

Oli McBurnie headed Swansea in front after just two minutes.

Connor Roberts added a second for the visitors in the 30th minute and Dutch defender Mike Van Der Hoorn knocked in a third just before half-time.

McBurnie scored a fourth from a penalty on 48 minutes. Reading got a consolation goal from Callum Harriott with 13 minutes left.

Rotherham beat Preston 2-1.

Will Vaulks’ 25-yard free-kick gave the home side the lead just before half-time. Michael Smith headed in a second on 76 minutes.

Lukas Nmecha reduced the deficit three minutes later.

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen saw his side draw 1-1 against Birmingham at Hillsborough.

Steven Fletcher gave the home side the lead on 18 minutes, but Che Adams had the Blues level three minutes into the second half.

Bristol City won 2-0 at Stoke.

Benik Afobe saw an early penalty saved before Famara Diedhiou then headed the visitors in front on 39 minutes.

Callum O’Dowda wrapped up the points with a second goal on 81 minutes.