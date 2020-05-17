Darron Gibson released by Salford after League Two season concluded

Republic of Ireland international Darron Gibson is one of 11 players released by Salford following the end of the League Two season.

Clubs in the bottom tier signalled their intention to end the campaign on Friday and Salford are already looking to next season.

Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Gibson, 32, played just four times for the club during their maiden Football League season.

Josh Askew, Craig Conway, Kieran Glynn, Kyle Letheren, Chris Neal, Northern Ireland international Michael O’Connor, Nathan Pond, Devante Rodney, Mark Shelton and Scott Wiseman are the other players leaving the club.

Ibou Touray has had his contract extended to the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Graham Alexander’s side have finished in mid-table after the division was decided on points per game.