Darron Gibson agrees deal to join Salford City

Irish midfielder has made the switch to League Two club after a spell at Wigan

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Darron Gibson in action for Wigan Athletic against Glenn Middleton of Rangers during a pre-season friendly at Ibrox Stadium on July 29th. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Darron Gibson in action for Wigan Athletic against Glenn Middleton of Rangers during a pre-season friendly at Ibrox Stadium on July 29th. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

 

Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson has signed for Salford City on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United midfielder has been training with the club, which is part-owned by former United players Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, since his release from Wigan Athletic last year.

Previous to joining Wigan, Gibson had been released by Sunderland in March 2018 following his arrest on St Patrick’s Day after he drove his Mercedes 4x4 into a taxi and five parked cars.

A roadside test recorded him having 105mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – reduced at the police station to 95mg – when the legal limit is 35mg.

Gibson was sentenced to a two-year community order with 250 hours of unpaid work, including 30 days of rehabilitation activity, had to pay compensation to one of the drivers and was banned from driving for 40 months.

But since restarting his career at Wigan where he made 18 appearances, the 27-times capped Irish midfielder will now look to help the Ammies make a push for a League Two playoff spot.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.