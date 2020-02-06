Darron Gibson agrees deal to join Salford City

Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson has signed for Salford City on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United midfielder has been training with the club, which is part-owned by former United players Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, since his release from Wigan Athletic last year.

Previous to joining Wigan, Gibson had been released by Sunderland in March 2018 following his arrest on St Patrick’s Day after he drove his Mercedes 4x4 into a taxi and five parked cars.

A roadside test recorded him having 105mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – reduced at the police station to 95mg – when the legal limit is 35mg.

Gibson was sentenced to a two-year community order with 250 hours of unpaid work, including 30 days of rehabilitation activity, had to pay compensation to one of the drivers and was banned from driving for 40 months.

But since restarting his career at Wigan where he made 18 appearances, the 27-times capped Irish midfielder will now look to help the Ammies make a push for a League Two playoff spot.