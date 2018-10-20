Darragh Lenihan heads Blackburn winner against Leeds

Blackburn Rovers 2 Leeds United 1

Ireland international Darragh Lenihan headed home a 70th-minute winning goal as Blackburn Rovers denied Leeds the chance to go top of the Sky Bet Championship at Ewood Park.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were roared on by a 7,717-strong following, but Danny Graham’s towering header gave the hosts a second-minute lead.

Only fine goalkeeping kept Leeds in the game, before Mateusz Klich equalised from close range on the stroke of half-time – his fifth goal this term.

Despite dominating possession for large spells, Lenihan’s first of the season 20 minutes from time handed Leeds a first away defeat of the season.

It was rich reward for the hosts, who moved fifth after an energetic and clinical display that gave them back-to-back league victories for the first time this season.