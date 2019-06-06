Daniel James set for medical with Manchester United

Swansea winger is understood to have left Wales’ training base to head for Carrington

Wales international Daniel James is expected to complete his move from Swansea to Manchester United today. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Swansea expect winger Daniel James to complete his move to Manchester United on Thursday.

James is understood to have left Wales’ base near Chester as they prepare for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary to undergo a medical at United’s Carrington training ground.

Sky Bet Championship club Swansea have agreed a fee in the region of £18million (€20m), including add-ons, for James.

James will be United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing since he was appointed permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Wales international James enjoyed a breakthrough season under former Swans boss Graham Potter, who left the club last month to become Brighton’s manager.

A host of Premier League clubs had been linked with James, who had been close to joining Leeds in January before the move collapsed at the 11th hour.

James, who progressed through Swansea’s academy after joining from Hull in 2016, scored five goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

He made his senior debut for Wales in their friendly defeat in Albania last November and struck the winner when Ryan Giggs’ side beat Slovakia 1-0 in a Euro 2020 qualifier in March.

James is expected to rejoin the Wales squad before the upcoming qualifiers in Croatia on Saturday and in Hungary next Tuesday.

