Crystal Palace give staff assurance over pay

Chairman Steve Parish says anyone affected will still receive full pay instead of sick pay

Crystal Palace have offered staff assurances over pay following the outbreak of coronavirus. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA

Crystal Palace have offered staff assurances over pay following the outbreak of coronavirus. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA

 

Crystal Palace have offered staff assurances over pay following the outbreak of coronavirus.

With the leagues shut down until at least April 3rd, and many expecting it to be for much longer, the finances of clubs up and down the country have been hit, with non-league Barnet already making 60 staff redundant.

Palace have vowed to support their employees and chairman Steve Parish has said anyone affected by Covid-19 will still receive full pay instead of statutory sick pay.

Parish also said matchday staff who have lost work due to the suspension of the Premier League will not be out of pocket.

He said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Firstly, in order to ensure the impact of this health crisis is minimised, we will not be placing any of our colleagues on statutory sick pay for health issues relating to Covid-19 during this crisis.

“We are also aware of the impact on matchday casual staff where games are cancelled or played behind closed doors. Whilst we are not anticipating this to be the case, we will ensure that matchday staff who would have been employed by the club for these fixtures are not disadvantaged financially.

“Once again I wish everybody the very best as we all adapt to the situation.”

Palace’s training ground in New Beckenham is on a one-week lockdown as a precautionary measure, with players staying at home with personalised training plans.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.