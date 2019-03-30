Crystal Palace beat Huddersfield to confirm their relegation

Burnley beat Wolves and Southampton beat Brighton as West ham lose to Everton

Updated: about 2 hours ago

Huddersfield Town players applaud their fans after their defeat to Crystal Palace means they are relegated from the Premier League. Photograph: Reuters

Huddersfield Town players applaud their fans after their defeat to Crystal Palace means they are relegated from the Premier League. Photograph: Reuters

 

Huddersfield Town became the second team of the Premier League era to be relegated before the end of March after a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace away meant they slipped 19 points from safety with six games remaining.

Wins for 17th-placed Burnley and Southampton in 16th sealed Huddersfield’s fate, as they matched Derby County’s record, set in 2008, for the earliest relegation from the Premier League after 32 games.

Huddersfield were doing a fine job of frustrating Palace in the Selhurst Park sunshine, with the hosts rarely threatening until the latter stages.

Huddersfield’s resistance was broken after Wilfried Zaha was fouled in the penalty area in the 76th minute, with Luka Milivojevic converting from the spot to put Palace in front.

Patrick van Aanholt’s late goal sealed the win, as Huddersfield slumped to their 24th defeat of the season.

As the players left the pitch, news filtered through that Burnley’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton’s 1-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion had confirmed Huddersfield’s relegation.

Burnley boosted their own survival hopes with their win over Wolves at Turf Moor. Conor Coady’s second-minute own goal gave the Clarets a dream start and although the visitors dominated for much of the second period, 19-year-old Dwight McNeil fired home the second goal in the 77th minute.

Southampton held on for victory over Brighton at the AMEX Stadium which also boosted the Saints’ survival prospects. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored what turned out to be the only goal in the 53rd minute but Brighton pressed for an equaliser, with Anthony Knockaert among those who missed good chances.

Jamie Vardy’s 82nd-minute header sealed a comfortable 2-0 win for Leicester over Bournemouth.

The Foxes had taken the lead in the 11th minute through Wes Morgan and Vardy’s late intervention confirmed a third straight win under new boss Brendan Rodgers.

In the day’s late game, West Ham United, after six unbeaten matches at the London Stadium, came unstuck with a lacklustre 2-0 home defeat to Everton. Goals from Kurt Zouma and Bernard moved Everton above the Hammers into ninth, one point behind Wolves and Leicester.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.