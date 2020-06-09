Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as seasons ended

League One and League Two clubs vote to end seasons by overwhelming margins

Coventry City have been promoted to the Championship along with Rotherham after League One and Two clubs voted to end their seasons. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Coventry City have been promoted to the Championship along with Rotherham after League One and Two clubs voted to end their seasons. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

 

The regular season in League One and League Two is over after clubs voted by an overwhelming margin to cut the season short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs opted to use a framework for ending the season put forward by the English Football League board, which meant the final table would be calculated using an unweighted points-per game basis.

The framework retained promotion, relegation and the traditional four-team playoffs.

As a result, Coventry and Rotherham have been promoted to the Championship, while Wycombe, Oxford, Portsmouth and Fleetwood will contest the playoffs, with the dates for those matches to be fixed in due course.

Tranmere – who had proposed an alternative framework to the one chosen by the clubs – have been relegated to League Two, along with Southend and Bolton.

Swindon, Crewe and Plymouth have been promoted to League One, while Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester and Northampton will contest the playoffs, with the first legs of the semi-finals taking place next week.

As things stand, Stevenage will be relegated to the National League but Macclesfield could yet finish bottom if they incur further points deductions for alleged breaches of EFL regulations.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.