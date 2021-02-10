Coronavirus restrictions prevent Jürgen Klopp from attending mother’s funeral

‘She meant everything to me’ – Liverpool manager pays emotional tribute to

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was unable to return to Germany for his mother’s funeral due to coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Jon Super/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was unable to go to Germany for the funeral of his mother on Tuesday because of the current travel restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp paid an emotional tribute to Elisabeth after her death, aged 81, but it is understood he could not attend the funeral in-person in his native Germany due to fears of spreading Covid-19 strains from high-risk countries.

“She meant everything to me. She was a real mum in the best sense of the word,” Klopp told German newspaper Schwarzwaelder Bote.

“As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now.

“The fact that I can’t be at the funeral is due to the terrible times, but as soon as the circumstances allow, we will hold a wonderful commemoration that is appropriate to it.”

On Wednesday, Liverpool tweeted a message of support for their manager which read: “You’ll never walk alone, Jurgen.”

A reply from the Premier League’s official account said: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with Jurgen, his family and his friends at such a difficult time.”

