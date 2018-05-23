Confirmed: Unai Emery is the new Arsenal head coach

‘I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter’
Unai Emery has been appointed as the new manager of Arsenal, the club has announced. Photograph: Getty Images

Arsenal have announced Unai Emery as the club’s new head coach.

Emery, 46, left Paris St Germain at the end of the season having won the domestic treble and will replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard emerged as the shock favourite earlier this week after it had seemed former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta was in line to land the job.

Instead the role has gone to Emery, who won three successive Europa League titles with Sevilla before moving to PSG in 2016.

Wenger departed at the end of the season following a 22-year reign, with the club finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Emery, who will be presented to the media at a press conference later on Wednesday, said: “I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game.

“Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run.

“I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history.”

Emery continued on the club’s official website: “I have met (majority owner) Stan and Josh Kroenke and it’s clear they have great ambitions for the club and are committed to bringing future success.

“I’m excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories.”

Wednesday’s official announcement came after Emery looked to have confirmed himself as the Arsenal’s new boss late on Tuesday night.

The homepage of Emery’s personal website — www.unai-emery.com — displayed a picture of the Spaniard alongside an Arsenal crest. It carried the message: “Proud to be part of the Arsenal family.”

The image was taken down shortly after 11pm, replaced by an error message.

The website remained inaccessible on Wednesday morning, but following the announcement the profile picture on Emery’s official Twitter page was replaced by an Arsenal club badge.

