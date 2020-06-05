Confirmed: Opening Premier League fixtures and 33 free-to-air games

The Premier League has published the official fixtures for the first three rounds of the restarted season, and revealed 33 games will be available on free-to-air TV.

The English top flight will restart behind closed doors on June 17th after a three-month hiatus with two matches: Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm kick-off) and Manchester City v Arsenal (8.15pm).

The first full round of fixtures will begin with Norwich v Southampton at 6pm on Friday June 19th. That match will be shown live on Sky’s Freeview channel, Pick. Free-to-air games will be on the BBC, Pick and Amazon Prime Video.

Tottenham host Manchester United on June 19th (8pm), before the first televised Saturday 3pm kick-off in the Premier League era as Brighton host Arsenal the following day. On Saturday evening, the BBC will show its first-ever live Premier League game when Bournemouth host Crystal Palace (7.45pm).

Liverpool’s trip to Everton for the Merseyside derby is scheduled for 7pm on Sunday June 21st and will be shown on Pick. That fixture, and Liverpool’s away game at Manchester City on July 2nd, may still be moved to neutral venues. Liverpool’s home game against Palace on June 24th is set to be played at Anfield.

“We are pleased to provide fans with further updates on the provisional restart of the Premier League season,” said the league’s chief executive, Richard Masters. “I am delighted we are able to take another positive step towards the season returning in just under two weeks’ time.

“We know it won’t be the same without our loyal supporters in stadiums but together with our broadcast partners, we are able to ensure fans can watch or listen to each match live from home.

“It is important that as many people as possible can access our games, so we are extremely happy that more than a third of our remaining fixtures will be televised free-to-air here in the UK.”

- Guardian