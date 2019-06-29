Colin Bell leaves Ireland women’s role to become assistant at Huddersfield

Englishman joins Jan Siewert’s backroom staff at Championship club

Colin Bell has joined Huddersfield as an assistant coach. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Colin Bell has joined Huddersfield as an assistant coach. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Republic of Ireland women’s head coach Colin Bell is to leave his post with the FAI to take up a job as Huddersfield assistant coach.

Bell, 57, joins Jan Siewert’s backroom staff, replacing Andreas Winkler, who left the Terriers on Friday.

Town boss Siewert told the club website: “I’m so happy to be able to welcome Colin to Huddersfield today.

“He has a fantastic reputation in Germany as a top-quality coach, that he’s really earned. He’s been a head coach, a supporting coach and the head of academies at very high levels and can offer us so much.

“We first met when he was at TuS Koblenz and he was a big help to me early in my coaching career. We’ve kept in touch ever since and I’m delighted he has accepted the offer to come and help us here at Huddersfield Town.”

FAI high-performance director Ruud Dokter paid tribute to Bell’s work with the Irish squad over the last two years.

“Colin has done a fantastic job in his time with Ireland and I want to thank him for that. He has introduced new players to international football and brought our team to a new place.

“The World Cup qualifying campaign saw him bed in his ideas very quickly and the players responded with high level performances. His passion, commitment and desire to develop women’s football in Ireland was exemplary and I wish him well at Huddersfield. The challenge now for the new management and the players is to qualify for the European Championships.”

Bell was in charge for 22 games including 10 Women’s World Cup qualifying round games, which saw the Republic of Ireland finish third, behind Norway and the Netherlands.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.