Colin Bell leaves Ireland women’s role to become assistant at Huddersfield

Republic of Ireland women’s head coach Colin Bell is to leave his post with the FAI to take up a job as Huddersfield assistant coach.

Bell, 57, joins Jan Siewert’s backroom staff, replacing Andreas Winkler, who left the Terriers on Friday.

Town boss Siewert told the club website: “I’m so happy to be able to welcome Colin to Huddersfield today.

“He has a fantastic reputation in Germany as a top-quality coach, that he’s really earned. He’s been a head coach, a supporting coach and the head of academies at very high levels and can offer us so much.

“We first met when he was at TuS Koblenz and he was a big help to me early in my coaching career. We’ve kept in touch ever since and I’m delighted he has accepted the offer to come and help us here at Huddersfield Town.”

FAI high-performance director Ruud Dokter paid tribute to Bell’s work with the Irish squad over the last two years.

“Colin has done a fantastic job in his time with Ireland and I want to thank him for that. He has introduced new players to international football and brought our team to a new place.

“The World Cup qualifying campaign saw him bed in his ideas very quickly and the players responded with high level performances. His passion, commitment and desire to develop women’s football in Ireland was exemplary and I wish him well at Huddersfield. The challenge now for the new management and the players is to qualify for the European Championships.”

Bell was in charge for 22 games including 10 Women’s World Cup qualifying round games, which saw the Republic of Ireland finish third, behind Norway and the Netherlands.