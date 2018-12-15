Christian Eriksen scores late winner as Spurs keep up City chase

Round-up: Watford hold on to end winless run; Palace and Newcastle secure vital victories

Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring Tottenham Hotspur’s late winner in the Premier League match against Burnley FC at Wembley stadium. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Burnley were agonisingly close to holding Tottenham to a draw at Wembley but Christian Eriksen netted in injury time to earn a 1-0 victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and keep them within five points of Manchester City.

Watford ended a six-game winless run in the Premier League with a 3-2 success against Cardiff, although they were made to sweat.

Gerard Deulofeu scored a fine individual goal in the 16th minute and then set up Jose Holebas for an unstoppable second seven minutes after the break.

Teenager Domingos Quina looked to have put the icing on the cake with his first league goal 22 minutes from time but Junior Hoilett curled in a superb goal for Cardiff and the Welsh side took another step towards an unlikely comeback when Bobby Reid grabbed a second with eight minutes left.

However, Neil Warnock’s side were unable to find an equaliser.

At the bottom of the table there were important 1-0 victories for Crystal Palace – despite the absence of Wilfried Zaha – and Newcastle.

Luke Milivojevic powered in a 39th-minute goal for Palace against Leicester while Salomon Rondon’s 55th-minute effort earned Newcastle victory at Huddersfield, who remain in the bottom three.

Bournemouth’s miserable run continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Wolves. Raul Jimenez scored the opener in the 12th minute and Ivan Cavaleiro made the points safe in injury time, earning a third straight victory for Wolves.

