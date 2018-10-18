Christian Eriksen ready to return for Tottenham against West Ham

Mauricio Pochettino confirms news amid continuing confusion over midfielder’s injury

David Hytner

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen shoots during his team’s Champions League clash against Inter Milan, in Milan, Italy, in September 2018. File photograph: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen shoots during his team’s Champions League clash against Inter Milan, in Milan, Italy, in September 2018. File photograph: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

 

Christian Eriksen will be available for Tottenham’s visit to West Ham on Saturday, according to Mauricio Pochettino, despite the uncertainty surrounding his abdominal injury.

The midfielder has sat out Spurs’s past four matches and there were fears that he could face an extended lay-off when the Denmark manager, Åge Hareide, said the problem could become “chronic”. Hareide suggested Denmark’s marquee player had carried the injury for a little while.

Eriksen’s agent, Martin Schoots, moved to play down the controversy by blaming a mistranslation of Hareide’s words. Schoots said that Eriksen’s problem was simply “related to some fatigue”. He added: “Christian is having some rest and that is normal because otherwise it [the injury] would not heal.”

Eriksen played every minute of Tottenham’s first seven matches of the season and Pochettino said that his only issue before the West Ham match was whether Eriksen should come on as a starter or a substitute.

“Christian’s agent explained fantastically after the comment of the Denmark manager,” Pochettino said. “Christian is ready again to compete and play but it will be our decision if he’s going to play on Saturday or not – from the beginning or from the bench. That’s a decision I’m going to take on Friday. I think there’s nothing to say about the comment of the Denmark manager.”

Pochettino will also welcome back Mousa Dembélé after a thigh injury but Dele Alli (hamstring) and Danny Rose (groin) are, according to the manager, seven to 10 days away from fitness. That timeframe would see them miss Wednesday’s crucial Champions League trip to PSV Eindhoven, but could have them back for the Manchester City game at Wembley on Monday week. Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) is out until December.

“The most important thing is that we have started to recover players,” Pochettino said. “We have seven games between now and November 10th and it’s so important to have nearly all the squad fit.”

– Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.