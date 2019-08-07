Christian Eriksen favours Spain move ahead of Manchester United

Danish midfielder wants a move away but is said to have his sights on Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen is believed to favour a move to Real madrid over Manchester United. Photo: Michael Dalder/Inpho

Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen is believed to favour a move to Real madrid over Manchester United. Photo: Michael Dalder/Inpho

 

Manchester United have discussed a deal for Christian Eriksen, but the Tottenham playmaker is understood to favour a move to Spain. United explored a deal for Eriksen, whose contract with the north London club only has one season to run.

United have been long-time admirers of the 27-year-old, who indicated earlier in the summer that he was ready to “try something new”, but the Denmark international is believed to have set his sights on a switch to Real Madrid.

Discussions have come to an end so it looks unlikely that Eriksen will be heading to United, and time is running out if they are to add to their squad before Thursday’s 5pm deadline.

Talk of a move for former Spurs striker Fernando Llorente is understood to have come as a surprise to those behind the scenes at Old Trafford, while it remains to be seen how the collapse of a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku impacts any move for Juventus frontman Mario Mandzukic.

Wantaway striker Lukaku has dominated the agenda in recent days, just as he has for most of the summer.

Eyebrows were raised when he was pictured training with boyhood club Anderlecht at the start of the week.

United’s players had a day off on Monday, and the club declined to comment about Lukaku’s ongoing presence at the Belgian club on Tuesday amid reports they had expected him back.

Notwithstanding the Lukaku situation, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to be largely happy with his squad.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have all arrived over the summer, and the Norwegian has been impressed by the development of the club’s young players during pre-season.

Teenager Mason Greenwood is in line to feature against Chelsea after being omitted from the under-21s’ EFL Trophy opener at Rotherham on Tuesday — a match in which Angel Gomes, James Garner and Tahith Chong impressed.

The quartet will surely have roles to play in the first team this season, although loan moves are on the cards for some young players.

Questions remain over the future of experienced players like Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo, but ongoing transfer windows elsewhere in Europe could offer exit routes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.