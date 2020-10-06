Chris Hughton appointed as new Nottingham Forest manager

Nottingham Forest have announced the appointment of former Ireland international Chris Hughton as their new manager after the Championship club sacked Sabri Lamouchi.

A club statement read: “Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Hughton as the club’s new manager.

“Hughton joins the club with a wealth of managerial experience, leading both Newcastle United and Brighton to promotion from the Championship and going on to establish both teams in the Premier League.”

Former French international Lamouchi paid the price for their poor start to the campaign after they also imploded to miss out on the playoffs on the final day of last season.

A Forest statement read: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that the contract of head coach Sabri Lamouchi has been terminated with immediate effect.”

Owner Evangelos Marinakis has acted just four months after Lamouchi signed a new two-year contract at the City Ground.

Forest were expected to reach the playoffs and sat fifth heading into the final day of the season.

But a 4-1 home defeat to Stoke, coupled with Swansea’s 4-1 win at Reading, saw them miss out on goal difference.

They collected just three points from their final six games, which saw Lamouchi’s side crash out of the playoffs after occupying a space in the top six for 207 days.

It piled the pressure on Lamouchi and despite backing him with new signings this summer – including Ireland midfielder Harry Arter and Scott McKenna – Forest have lost every game this season.

A 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City on Saturday was Lamouchi’s final game in charge.

He was appointed in June 2019 after Martin O’Neill’s departure and won 20 of his 55 games.

