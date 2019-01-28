Chelsea to meet Manchester United in FA Cup
Fifth round draw also sees Manchester City drawn at either Middlesbrough or Newport
Chelsea’s Gary Cahill lifts the FA Cup as Chelsea players celebrate their win over Manchester United last May. - Chelsea won the game 1-0. Photograph: Getty Images
Holders Chelsea will host last year’s runners-up Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The Premier League heavyweights met in last year’s final, which the Blues won 1-0.
Middlesbrough or Newport will host Pep Guardiola’s quadruple-chasing Manchester City in the next round, while League One Doncaster will welcome Premier League side Crystal Palace to the Keepmoat Stadium.
Wimbledon’s reward for beating West Ham is a home tie with Millwall, who also shocked Premier League opposition on Saturday, while Frank Lampard’s Derby travel to either Brighton or West Brom.
Bristol City will host either Shrewsbury or Wolves, while Swansea are at home to Barnet or Brentford and the winner of the replay between Portsmouth and QPR will welcome Watford.
FA Cup fifth round draw
Bristol City v Shrewsbury/Wolves
AFC Wimbledon v Millwall
Doncaster v Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough/Newport v Man City
Chelsea v Man Utd
Swansea v Barnet/Brentford
Portsmouth/QPR v Watford
Brighton/West Brom v Derby
Ties to be played February 15th-18th