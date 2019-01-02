Chelsea sign US star Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund

The 20-year-old forward will be loaned back to Bundesliga leaders until end of the season

Ed Aarons

Christian Pulisic has left Borussia Dortmund to sign for Chelsea. Photo: TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Christian Pulisic will join Chelsea for €64m (£58m), with the USA forward set to be loaned back to the Bundesliga leaders until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who moved to Germany as a teenager and has made more than 80 appearances for Dortmund, admitted in November that he hoped to play in the Premier League having refused to sign an extension to his existing contract.

“It was always Christian’s dream to play in the Premier League,” said BVB sporting director Michael Zorc. “That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract. Against this background, we have decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity.

“Christian Pulisic is a character perfect player. I am sure that in the coming months he will do everything in his power to bring his high quality to the team and to achieve his sporting goals with his team-mates Borussia Dortmund.”

