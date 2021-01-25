Chelsea set to sack Frank Lampard and bring in Thomas Tuchel

Tuesday’s defeat against Leicester the latest in a run of disappointing results

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Jacob Steinberg

Frank Lampard watches on during Chelsea’s Premier League defeat to Leicester City. Photo: Rui Vieira/EPA

Chelsea are set to sack Frank Lampard after a disappointing run of results left them off the pace in the fight to qualify for the Champions League with the former Borussia Dortmund and PSG manager Thoms Tuchel to replace the former Chelsea player.

The club legend was appointed as manager in July 2019 and spent more than £200m last summer on players including Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

A 14-game unbeaten run across two months from early October prompted talk of a title challenge but Chelsea’s fortunes have dipped markedly and a 2-0 defeat at Leicester on Tuesday was fresh evidence of their inability to beat the Premier League’s most accomplished sides.

Chelsea beat Luton 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday but it was not enough to save Lampard’s job with qualification for the Champions League a key priority.

Chelsea are ninth in the league, five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool. Defeats by Arsenal on St Stephen’s Day and Manchester City on January 3rd led to serious doubts over Lampard’s future and the owner, Roman Abramovich, has now decided to act. – Guardian

