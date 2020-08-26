Chelsea’s summer spree continues as they land Leicester’s Ben Chilwell

England fullback arrives at Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee

England fullback Ben Chilwell has joined Chelsea from Leicester. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty

England fullback Ben Chilwell has joined Chelsea from Leicester. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty

 

Chelsea have announced the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester on a five-year deal.

The England left-back’s capture for an undisclosed fee is Blues manager Frank Lampard’s third major signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively.

Chilwell, who made his Leicester debut aged 18 in October 2015, said on Chelsea’s website: “I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season.

“I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge.”

More to follow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.