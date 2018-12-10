Chelsea’s Hazard hints again at possible move to Real Madrid

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has hinted again at a possible move to Real Madrid. The 28-year-old Belgium international has yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea, where his contract expires in 2020.

Hazard has made no secret of his desire to one day play for Real, and said in the summer he had wanted to join the Spanish giants after the World Cup.

He told French radio station RMC that talks over a contract extension at Chelsea had been put on hold as he was still undecided over his future. “There was a bit of talk [with Chelsea], but then it stopped, now we’re waiting,” he said.

When asked if he knew where his future lay, Hazard said: “Not yet, I’m coming in. The new [Chelsea] coach [Maurizio Sarri] thinks football like me, so we’ll see.

“The family is in London. I’m also going to be 28. I do not want to have any regrets at the end of my [career]. It’s a decision I’m going to make. I do not know when, but I’ll make it.”

Hazard confirmed he would see out the penultimate year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and reaffirmed his feeling for Real.

“Me, you know me, I’ve always loved Real, even before [Zinedine] Zidane. We’ll see what happens. As I said, I’m already finishing this year with Chelsea. I still have a year of contract after this year. We’ll see.”