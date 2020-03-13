Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus

Premier League club’s full squad have gone into self-isolation following test results

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Callum Hudson-Odoi is doing well despite his positive test results. Photograph: Getty Images

Chelsea’s full squad have gone into self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said in a statement.

Hudson-Odoi displayed cold symptoms on Monday morning and has stayed away from the club since then. His test result was returned on Thursday night.

The club said: “Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines. These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.”

The club said despite testing positive, the 19-year-old was “doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible”.

The Blues have also closed two buildings at their training facility.

