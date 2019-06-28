Chelsea reject new bid from Bayern Munich for Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea have rejected a new bid from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi as they attempt to convince him to commit his future to the club, with the England forward understood to be targeting a return to action from injury in early September.

The German champions had several approaches for the 18-year-old rejected in January, including an offer of £35 million that was dismissed by Chelsea. However, with Hudson-Odoi’s contract set to expire in less than 12 months’ time – meaning he will able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club in January – Bayern’s latest bid of £22.5 million was designed to test the water as they attempt to rebuild their squad following the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry.

The ruptured achilles Hudson-Odoi suffered against Burnley in April a few months after becoming the second youngest player to represent England’s senior side has complicated the situation, although he has been making significant progress following surgery and could be back in contention much sooner than had been anticipated.

Chelsea still have not given up hope of convincing Hudson-Odoi to sign a new contract at the club he first joined as a seven-year-old, and are especially keen to retain him given their transfer ban, although they have yet to offer improved terms on the deal offered earlier this year.

Yet while Hudson-Odoi was granted more first-team appearances by Maurizio Sarri before his injury, the lure of joining Bayern remains strong and they are likely to return with an improved offer in the coming weeks after receiving encouragement from his entourage.

Talks with Frank Lampard over succeeding Sarri as manager are believed to be continuing, with a compensation fee of £4 million with Derby expected to be no issue for the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Meanwhile, Leicester have confirmed the signing of the England under-20 international James Justin from Luton for an undisclosed fee understood to be around £10 million.

The versatile full-back was named in the League One team of the year last season, and has signed a five-year deal at the King Power to become Brendan Rodgers’ first signing since he replaced Claude Puel as manager.

Homeland

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has agreed a move back to his homeland with Ecuadorian side LDU Quito. Valencia spent a decade at Old Trafford having joined from Wigan in 2009, and was named club captain by José Mourinho at the start of last season. United opted against extending the 33-year-old’s contract at the end of the season, and he has now joined LDU Quito on a two-year deal.

A statement from LDU Quito read: “One of the most outstanding players in the history of Ecuadorian football, Antonio Valencia has joined the Whites.”

Valencia won two Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, as well as the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Europa League.

LDU Quito won the Ecuadorian top flight last season and currently sit seventh in the table, with the season set to resume in early July at the conclusion of the Copa America.

– Guardian