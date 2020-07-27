Chelsea optimistic about sealing Havertz deal

Blues prepared to spend €80m on talented young Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

Jacob Steinberg, Fabrizio Romano

Kai Havertz: has told Bayer Leverkusen he wants to join Chelsea on a five-year deal. Photograph: Sascha Steinbsh/EPA

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Kai Havertz after qualifying for the Champions League, opening talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a fee for the midfielder.

Havertz has told Leverkusen that he wants to join Chelsea, who are also looking for a new goalkeeper after Frank Lampard dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga for his side’s win over Wolves on Sunday, and all that remains now is for the two clubs to reach an agreement over a price for the 21-year-old.

Leverkusen have previously asked for as much as €90m for a player regarded as one of the most gifted talents in Europe but Chelsea, who have already strengthened their attack with the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, are hoping to spend €80m on the Germany international after including add-ons.

Negotiations are expected to pick up this week, with Chelsea confident a deal will be struck after securing fourth place by beating Wolves.

Lampard, who had to deal with a transfer ban after being appointed as manager last summer, is keen to revamp his attack. Chelsea are set to part company with Pedro Rodríguez, who is joining Roma on a free transfer, while Willian is another veteran whose contract runs out at the end of the season. While Lampard wants Willian to stay, the 31-year-old Brazilian winger’s hopes of a new three-year deal look slim and there is an expectation that he could end up joining Arsenal on a free.

Chelsea are the only club in the running for Havertz, who has been offered a five-year deal, and they are also on the hunt for a replacement for Arrizabalaga. Lampard does not trust the Spaniard and delivered a high-profile snub after replacing him with Willy Caballero against Wolves.

However it will not be easy for Chelsea, who have targeted Ajax’s Andre Onana and Atlético Madrid’s Jan Oblak, to shift Arrizabalaga after making him the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when they bought him for €78m two years ago.

While Valencia and Sevilla have shown an interest in the 25-year-old, it remains to be seen if they could afford him. Chelsea may end up covering a portion of his wages if they loan him out.

Chelsea are also seeking a new left-back and could move for Ben Chilwell after Leicester missed out on Champions League qualification. If Chilwell proves too expensive, however, Lampard could turn his attention to Ajax’s Nicolás Tagliafico, who is available for €24.5m. – Guardian

