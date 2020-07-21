Chelsea nearing deal with Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz

Club have dicussed a potential five-year contract with 21-year-old midfielder

Jacob Steinberg, Fabrizio Romano

Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen looks to be heading to Chelsea. Photo: Alexander Scheuber/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Kai Havertz after discussing personal terms with the midfielder on a five-year contract, although the club still have to reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over a fee for the Germany international.

Frank Lampard is leading a revamp of his attack for next season, having already secured the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and there is growing confidence that Havertz will become the latest player to seal a move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Leverkusen star has indicated he is willing to join Chelsea, though the deal is not done yet.

It is believed Leverkusen are holding out for as much as €90m for Havertz, with Chelsea hopeful of striking a deal worth €80m plus add-ons. While Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been linked with the 21-year-old, Lampard’s side are at the head of the queue.

Several of Chelsea’s rivals have indicated they cannot afford him at the moment and Havertz does not want to wait until next summer for a move following Leverkusen’s failure to qualify for the Champions League via the domestic route, even if they do so by winning the Europa League.

Much could still depend on whether Chelsea, who are third in the Premier League with two games left, secure Champions League qualification this week; they visit Liverpool on Wednesday and host Wolves on Sunday. However, they remain aware of the need for speed in talks with Leverkusen. They do not want to be caught out by a rival club coming in for Havertz, who has two years left on his current deal.

Chelsea, who will face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on 1 August, are also chasing reinforcements in defensive positions. They want a new left-back but could be priced out of a move for Leicester’s Ben Chilwell, who could cost at least £60m (€66m). Ajax’s Nicolás Tagliafico, available for £22.4m (€24.8m), could represent better value for money.

Lampard is also considering a move for a new goalkeeper as he has reservations over the form of Kepa Arrizabalaga. Chelsea have contacted Atlético Madrid about the availability of Jan Oblak, though it is likely that they would have to meet the Slovenian’s €120m release clause.

Moving Arrizabalaga on would also be complicated as the Spaniard joined Chelsea for £71.6m (€79.3m) two years ago. While Valencia and Sevilla have considered trying to sign Arrizabalaga on loan, it is doubtful whether they would be able to afford his wages. – Guardian

