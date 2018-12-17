Chelsea fans spoken to by police over anti-Semitic chanting on a train

Latest reports are a fresh blow to Chelsea after a series of alleged racism incidents

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck greeted supporters on Sunday and made it clear that this was an important day for the club’s image. Photograph: Getty Images

Three Chelsea supporters were spoken to by police after officers received reports of anti-Semitic chanting on a train carrying fans after the club’s game at Brighton on Sunday.

The development is a fresh blow to Chelsea after a series of alleged incidents related to racism and anti-Semitism involving their supporters in the space of eight days.

Reports of the chanting on the train came three days after the club strongly criticised fans for singing an anti-Semitic song in a Europa League game at Vidi in Hungary. Chelsea had described such activity as “abhorrent” and questioned the “brainpower” of those responsible.

Before the game at Brighton the Chelsea chairman, Bruce Buck, had greeted away supporters and made it clear to those with whom he spoke that this was an important day for Chelsea’s image, with the world watching after the recent controversies.

“Officers received reports of anti-Semitic chanting on board a train - at around 4pm yesterday afternoon,” a British Transport Police statement said. “BTP attended and three men were spoken to by officers, but at this time no one has come forward to make a complaint.”

Unless a complaint is made police will not be able to investigate.

In Hungary some travelling fans were photographed outside a bar in Budapest carrying a Chelsea Headhunters flag which featured a Nazi symbol.

The previous Sunday Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling was allegedly racially abused, with four supporters suspended by Chelsea pending further investigations.

