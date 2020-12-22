Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell set for ankle scan

He joins Reece James on the sidelines after picking up injury in win over West Ham

Ben Chilwell is replaced by Emerson Palmieri after picking up an injury. Photograph: Getty Images

Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell will undergo a scan on his ankle after picking up an injury in Monday’s 3-0 win over West Ham United, manager Frank Lampard said.

Chilwell, who was substituted after 10 minutes following a collision with West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, could also miss Saturday’s Premier League game against Arsenal.

“I expect he’ll be doubtful for Arsenal. He turned his ankle and tried to carry on but it was too painful,” Lampard said. “We’ll have a scan to try and see how bad the injury is. We’ll update after.”

Reece James was also ruled out of the game against West Ham due to a knee injury but Lampard said he hoped to have both his full backs fit ahead of a packed festive schedule.

“Reece and Chilly have been doing really well, we hope their injuries are not that bad and they will be in and around the games over Christmas,” Lampard added.

Monday’s victory moved Chelsea up to fifth on 25 points, six adrift of leaders Liverpool.

