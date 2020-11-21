Championship round-up: Norwich go top after Reading let 2-0 slip at Middlesbrough

Norwich claimed the lead in the Championship with a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough after Bournemouth came from two goals down to beat Reading 4-2 in the early kick-off at the Vitality Stadium to knock the Royals off top spot.

Watford could also have gone top but were held 1-1 at QPR, Ben Wilmot giving the Hornets the lead before Ilias Chair made the final score 1-1.

Teemu Pukki earned Norwich all three points with a late penalty after Marcus Tavernier had his earlier successful spot-kick ruled out for the hosts after he was adjudged to have touched the ball twice when he slipped during his run-up.

Reading led 2-0 at the break as Lucas Joao’s penalty made it 10 for the season and Sone Aluko also netted before Bournemouth hit back in the second half.

Dominic Solanke’s double came either side of goals by Arnaut Danjuma and Lewis Cook to complete the turnaround.

Swansea kept pace with the leaders as captain Matt Grimes scored the only goal just before the half-hour mark at home to Rotherham.

Bristol City beat Derby 1-0 in the first game for the Rams since the sacking of manager Phillip Cocu, Famara Diedhiou scoring the only goal 12 minutes before the end.

Stoke edged a seven-goal thriller 4-3 against Huddersfield as Tyrese Campbell scored twice for the hosts.

Carel Eiting netted for Huddersfield with 24 gone but Campbell replied with two goals in as many minutes.

Isaac Mbenza brought Huddersfield level but a Richard Stearman own goal and a Sam Clucas strike put the hosts on top before Naby Sarr ensured a nervy finish.

Late goals from Callum Styles and Cauley Woodrow earned Barnsley a 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest and Tom Barkhuizen sealed a 1-0 victory for Preston over 10-man Sheffield Wednesday who had Josh Windass sent off after 17 minutes.

Kieffer Moore earned Cardiff a point from a 1-1 draw at Millwall with his reply to Matt Smith’s opener and substitute Sam Gallagher did the same for Blackburn after Luke Berry had given Luton the lead.

Wycombe goalkeeper Ryan Allsop made several important saves as his side battled to a goalless draw at home to Brentford.