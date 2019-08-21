Championship round-up: Leeds grab a late winner to go top

Eddie Nketiah came from the bench to fire Leeds back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table on his league debut for the club.

The striker, on loan from Arsenal, struck just four minutes after his introduction as a 77th-minute substitute as he converted Helder Costa’s cross to secure a 1-0 win over Brentford at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men lead Swansea on goal difference after the Welsh side emerged from their trip to QPR as 3-1 winners.

Bersant Celina had given the visitors into a first-half lead which was cancelled out by Jordan Hugill’s 66th-minute header.

Borja Baston, who scored twice in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Preston, took his tally for the season to four goals when he converted a 70th-minute penalty after Jordan Garrick had been fouled by Yoann Barbet, and substitute Sam Surridge made sure of the win 10 minutes from time.

Ivan Cavaleiro’s double ensured that relegated Fulham remain hot on the heels of the top two as they routed Millwall 4-0 at Craven Cottage.

The Wolves loanee set the ball rolling after just 15 minutes and then, after Anthony Knockaert had doubled their advantage before the break and Aleksandar Mitrovic had converted a 56th-minute penalty, completed the rout with 27 minutes remaining.

Fulham finished the match with 84 per cent possession having completed 934 passes.

Albert Adomah denied promoted Charlton a third league victory of the campaign as Nottingham Forest struck late to snatch a 1-1 draw at the Valley.

Lyle Taylor’s 18th-minute header looked like being enough to claim the points until substitute Adomah levelled 12 minutes from time.

Ovie Ejaria was both hero and villain as Reading had to make do with a point from their difficult trip to West Brom.

The midfielder, on loan at the Madejski Stadium from Liverpool, appeared to have won it with his 71st-minute strike, but was then adjudged to have fouled Filip Krovinovic in the penalty area to allow Kenneth Zohore to make it 1-1 from the spot with only two minutes remaining.

Substitute Junior Hoilett further dented managerless Huddersfield’s hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League as Cardiff also left it late in South Wales.

Joe Ralls opened the scoring three minutes before half-time only for Trevoh Chalobah to level within five minutes of the restart.

However, Hoilett came of the bench to snatch a 2-1 victory with an 88th-minute winner.

Stoke remain rooted firmly to the foot of the table after a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at Preston.

Daniel Johnson put the home side ahead with just seven-minutes gone and Billy Bodin made it 2-0 when he cashed in on an error by Potters keeper Jack Butland, with Josh Harrop cementing the win before James McClean’s late consolation effort.