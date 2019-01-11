Cesc Fabregas completes move to Monaco from Chelsea

Spanish midfielder will link up with former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry

Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas acknowledges the fans as he leaves the pitch during the FA Cup third-round match against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas has completed his move to Monaco, Chelsea have announced.

The 31-year-old will reunite with former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry at the Ligue 1 strugglers.

Fabregas made 198 appearances for Chelsea over a four and a half year period in which the club won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup.

Fabregas bade an emotional farewell to Stamford Bridge at the end of last week’s FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

He had been handed an increasingly rare start for the game and was also given the captain’s armband for what would be his final appearance.

Chelsea said on their website: “We thank Cesc for his wonderful service and wish him the very best of luck for the next chapter in what has been a fantastic career.

“There is no doubt Fabregas’s place in the Chelsea history books is assured given his achievements over the past four-and-a-half seasons.

“Big goals and outstanding moments of quality, all backed up by the ultimate aim, which is to be part of a successful, trophy-winning team.”

Fabregas will be required to make an immediate impact for Henry’s men, who currently languish second from bottom of the Ligue 1 table and face the threat of relegation.

