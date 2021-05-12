Casey Stoney to step down as Man United women’s manager

The Manchester United Women manager Casey Stoney is stepping down from her position. The Guardian understands the players were told about an hour before the announcement and that it took them completely by surprise.

Stoney was handed the job in 2018 when a senior United team was formed, won promotion to the Women’s Super League at the first attempt and led the club to fourth this season after it appeared they might contend for the title.

It is understood tensions off the pitch have been building for a while, and that training facilities were part of that. Training was moved from Leigh Sports Village to Carrington in recent weeks after concerns were raised about injuries but Stoney’s squad had to fit around the men’s schedule there, something she always hoped to avoid. It is not clear where training will be held next season. United said in 2018 that they would improve facilities for the women’s team at The Cliff, the former men’s team training ground, but that has not happened.

“It has been an honour to lead the women’s team at this great club and this has been an incredibly tough decision,” said Stoney. “I have loved leading this group and I am proud of what we have achieved together. However, after a difficult season with disruption caused by the pandemic, I now feel the time is right to take some time away and for someone else to come in and lead the team on the next stage of its journey.”

Stoney will step down after United’s final game of the season against Leicester in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday. - Guardian