Carlo Ancelotti agrees a deal to take over as Everton boss

Italian was sacked by Napoli last week but remains under contract until June 2021

Fabrizio Romano and Jamie Jackson

Carlo Ancelotti has reached “an agreement in principle” to become the next Everton manager. Photograph: Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti has reached “an agreement in principle” to become the next Everton manager. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Carlo Ancelotti has agreed a deal to take over as Everton’s manager and may forgo money he is owed by Napoli under the terms of his dismissal in order to speed his appointment at Goodison Park.

Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli last week but remains under contract until June 2021. He will hold talks with the Serie A club and decide the best course of action to sever his ties and succeed Marco Silva at Everton.

The 60-year-old, who was in London on Tuesday morning, has made it clear that he is only interested in a long-term deal with the club and has sought reassurances that there will be money to spend in the summer.

The Italian has spent most of his career coaching teams in the Champions League but is attracted to the challenge of revitalising Everton, who are in a relegation battle but have beaten Chelsea and drawn with Manchester United in their past two matches under the caretaker Duncan Ferguson.

Ancelotti has been keen to return to the Premier League, having managed Chelsea and won the double with them in 2010.

- Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.