Cardiff shocked by Nantes’ demand for Emiliano Sala transfer fee

French club threaten to take legal action if first payment is not made within 10 days

Stuart James

Cardiff City and Bournemouth players pay tribute to Emiliano Sala before their Premier League match. Photograph: Geoff Caddick/AFP/Getty Images

Cardiff City and Bournemouth players pay tribute to Emiliano Sala before their Premier League match. Photograph: Geoff Caddick/AFP/Getty Images

 

Cardiff City have been left shocked and dismayed after Nantes demanded the first instalment of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala, who was on board a plane that went missing a little over a fortnight ago.

It is understood that Cardiff received a letter from Nantes on Tuesday, in which the French club threatened to take legal action if the first scheduled payment is not received within the next 10 days.

Although Nantes were entitled to the first slice of Sala’s £15 million (€17 million) fee by now, there is a sense of disbelief at Cardiff given the circumstances and the timing.

The plane that Sala was travelling on was only discovered on Sunday and the Air Accident Investigation Branch has not said whether the body spotted in the wreckage, which was found on the seabed, is that of the Argentinian striker or David Ibbotson, the pilot.

Still from handout video issued by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch showing the rear left side of the fuselage. Photograph: AAIB/PA Wire
Still from handout video issued by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch showing the rear left side of the aircraft's fuselage on the seabed. Photograph: AAIB/PA Wire

Nantes emailed Cardiff last Thursday in relation to the payment terms and the Welsh club’s failure to transfer the first of three instalments.

They then followed up that message five days later with a more direct demand that referenced possible legal action.

From Cardiff’s point of view, the priority is to establish all the facts around the tragedy.

There is no suggestion that the Welsh club will not meet their contractual obligations, but at the moment there is a desire and determination to gather all the relevant information first – and that could mean waiting until an official investigation is completed. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.